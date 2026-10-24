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Kotamreddy family steps up campaign for Nellore municipal polls
In Short
Of NMC’s 72 divisions, 36 fall under Nellore Rural constituency.
Nellore: Despite heavy rains on Friday, the family of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy intensified campaigning across several divisions of Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) for TDP and NDA coalition candidates. His daughter Sai Vaishnavi addressed voters in 36th division.
Of NMC’s 72 divisions, 36 fall under Nellore Rural constituency.
Since nominations began, wife Sujitha Kotamreddy and daughters Lakshmi Haindavi and Sai Vaishnavi held interactive meetings, highlighting Rs 966 crore development works completed in the last two years and collecting feedback on roads, drainage and other local issues.
Sai Vaishnavi, who played a key role in her father’s 2024 victory, continues with the same energy.
TDP State spokesperson Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy is coordinating the efforts.
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