1984 Sikh genocide: CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra join march

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and city BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Sunday joined a march organised at Hari Nagar to demand justice for the families affected by the 1984 Sikh genocide and to keep alive the memories of that horrific tragedy.

Senior BJP leaders, public representatives and thousands of members of the Sikh community participated in the march, expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, said a party statement.

Through the march, participants demanded accountability from the Congress for the tragedy and justice for families who have been waiting for decades, it said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Sikh community was asking a pertinent question of those who today carry copies of the Constitution and speak about democracy: Was what happened in November 1984 not the murder of democracy?

“Thousands of Sikh families lost their loved ones during that horrific period. Even today, many mothers, sisters and families continue to live with the painful memories of that tragedy and await justice,” she said.

Targeting the Congress leadership, the Chief Minister said that neither the Congress nor the Gandhi family could escape responsibility for what happened to the Sikh community in 1984.

She said that the country had witnessed violations of democratic values at different points in its history. Referring to the Emergency imposed in 1975 and the anti-Sikh violence of 1984, she said that those who speak about democracy today must first answer questions about their own past and the events that took place under their leadership.

The Chief Minister said that the Hari Nagar march was an effort to give voice to the pain and demand for justice of thousands of families who lost their loved ones in 1984.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra described the 1984 Sikh genocide as a well-planned conspiracy by the Congress, alleging that Congress leaders thmselves stood on the streets, identified Sikh households and facilitated the massacre.

He said that the roles of several Congress leaders, including H.K.L. Bhagat and Sajjan Kumar, had come to light in connection with the incident.

He added that Sikhs were massacred continuously for 72 hours.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Malhotra said that by deliberately organising a programme on the anniversary of the 1984 genocide, Rahul Gandhi was rubbing salt into the wounds of the victim families.

He said that it was the SIT constituted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ensured punishment for those responsible for the 1984 genocide.

Malhotra announced that a march would be organised on Monday near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Participants would reach the memorial established at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in memory of the 1984 genocide and pay homage to the martyrs.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Rahul Gandhi was following in his father's footsteps by indulging in politics over the 1984 Sikh genocide.

BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely, Chairman of the Yamuna Development Board, said that on November 1, 1984, there was virtually no law and order left, not just in Delhi but across the country.

Senior Advocate Sardar H.S. Phoolka, who has fought a long legal battle to secure justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, said that the brutal killings of retired soldiers and 51 serving soldiers in 1984 were extremely grave and unfortunate.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that several members of his own family had suffered the tragedy of being murdered during the violence.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that the kind of images displayed by Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders during their press conferences, along with the mindset that promotes arson and anarchy, was deeply concerning.



