China’s Fifth Plenum in global spotlight, concerns raised over 'purges'

New Delhi: The Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which concluded in Beijing on October 29, hogged global limelight as it came ahead of the 2027 leadership transition, as well as owing to the "record low" attendance of the Central Committee members and the alleged expulsion of 33 officials.

Multiple reports suggested that out of 376, only 279 members attended the Central Committee meeting while 33 officials were "expelled".

A report in the Nile Post says that this has raised questions about accountability, political loyalty, and the concentration of power under President and General Secretary Xi Jinping, even as the Asian nation prepares for the 2027 leadership transition.

Acknowledging that the Fifth Plenum accounted for a critical moment for the country’s political leadership, the report says that the scale of the reported investigations has intensified scrutiny of China’s senior leadership.

The report says that the campaign has become a central component of Xi’s broader approach to party building, which places considerable emphasis on ideological conformity, organisational discipline, and the selection of officials who implement central directives.

As the party prepares for its 2027 Congress, investigations and disciplinary decisions could influence the composition of the next generation of leaders.

The newspaper report further says that the challenge for Beijing is to maintain a disciplined party without undermining the institutional capacity needed to govern a complex economy and society. It also says that the longer-term question concerns accountability within China’s political system.

"As the 2027 leadership transition approaches, the consequences will extend beyond the careers of individual officials. They will help shape the relationship between party discipline, political authority and administrative effectiveness in China," it said.

Summing up the message of the Fifth Plenum, it says that its significance lies not in how many officials face disciplinary action, but in what the process reveals about the rules governing power within the Communist Party and the mechanisms available to hold its leadership accountable.



