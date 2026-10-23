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Daler-Uniyal row: Mika demands minister’s apology
In Short
Speaking about the row, Daler Mehndi’s brother, singer Mika has come out with a statement, reiterating that that Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal must apologise to his brother Daler Mehndi for publicly reprimanding him at an event.
Dehradun: A recent video of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal humiliating singer Daler Mehndi while he is on stage has gone viral. The act has been condemned by several veteran artists across the country.
Speaking about the row, Daler Mehndi’s brother, singer Mika has come out with a statement, reiterating that that Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal must apologise to his brother Daler Mehndi for publicly reprimanding him at an event. Mika has said that artists deserve dignity and respect, and has demanded an apology from Uniyal and urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to look into the matter.
Mehndi was recently performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand’s New Tehri town when Uniyal stormed up to the stage and loudly asked if he was drunk.
In a fresh post, the singer said the minister should be grateful to Mehndi for agreeing to perform at the event after another artist, Sunanda Sharma, fell ill.
In a subsequent post, Mika said the whole world has come forward to support Mehndi but nobody has defended Uniyal.
“Celebrities and fans from across the globe are standing by him, @SubodhUniyal1 ji but nobody has come forward to support you. Why? Because people believe you were wrong in the way you treated him.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday sought to put an end to the controversy , saying the state respects all artistes and he will speak to Mehndi and his brother Mika Singh, whom he described as his “good friends”.
Facing flak for his behaviour, Uniyal had said that the artiste should have informed in advance that he was unwell and should not have come to perform.
Dhami said, “I believe the minister must have been under pressure from the public at that time.
The minister himself has stated that he was unaware that Daler Mehndi was unwell.” “Uttarakhand is a land of artists, where everyone is treated with respect. I feel this matter should be put to rest here. I will speak with Mika and Daler Mehndi; both are good friends of mine,” said the chief minister.
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