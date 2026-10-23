Delhi Police cracks two home burglary cases with arrest of two men; stolen jewellery, Rs 42,670 recovered

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested two men in connection with alleged burglaries in two houses. The cases had been registered at Wazirabad police station in North Delhi and the cops recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery, cash amounting to Rs 42,670, house-breaking tools and other items, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sameer alias Sadam, 23, and Mujammil alias Monu, 26, were apprehended following an extensive investigation involving the analysis of hundreds of CCTV cameras, route tracking, local Intelligence and technical surveillance. The police also recovered a stolen scooter allegedly used by the accused to conduct reconnaissance and commit burglaries.

According to the police, the recovery of jewellery and other evidence has helped solve two house theft cases registered at Wazirabad police station.

On October 10, a case was registered at Wazirabad police station under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by Sanjiv Bhaumik, a resident of Wazirabad, Delhi. He reported that unidentified persons had stolen gold and silver jewellery and cash from his premises.

The police formed a dedicated team led by Sub-Inspector Naveen Sindhu, in-charge of Sangam Vihar Police Post. The team comprised Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil, Head Constables Deepak, Sandeep, Rohtash and Ankit Bainsla, Constables Ashutosh and Neeraj, and Constable Anupma.

The team worked under the supervision of Inspector Prashant Anand, Station House Officer (SHO) of Wazirabad police station, and the guidance of Shashikant Gaur, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Burari.

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed at the crime scene and nearby areas. The footage revealed that the two suspects had arrived at the location on a white scooter.

The police subsequently activated their local Intelligence network and began tracking the suspects' movements by analysing footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras installed along the suspected routes.

After sustained efforts, the team traced the suspects' movements to a house in Bhajanpura, Delhi. During local enquiries, one of the suspects was identified as Sameer alias Sadam, a resident of Gali No. 16 in Bhajanpura.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects had left Delhi for Shivpuri in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on the morning of October 14.

Acting on technical inputs and Intelligence, the police team tracked down and apprehended Sameer from Shivpuri, Rishikesh, on October 15 with the assistance of technical surveillance.

During interrogation, Sameer disclosed his alleged involvement in the theft along with his associate, Mujammil alias Monu, a resident of Sethi Enterprise Wali Gali in Bhajanpura. Acting on his disclosure, the police arrested Mujammil from Bhajanpura on the same day.

Subsequently, the police recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 42,670 from the respective residences of the accused.

During sustained interrogation, both accused allegedly admitted to their involvement in the theft. They also disclosed that they had committed another jewellery theft a few days earlier at a house in the Hardev Nagar area.

In connection with the second incident, e-FIR No. 80080272/2026 was registered at Wazirabad police station on September 21 under Section 305 of the BNS.

With their arrests, the police have claimed to have worked out two cases registered at Wazirabad police station: e-FIR No. 80086467/2026, dated October 10, and e-FIR No. 80080272/2026, dated September 21, both registered under Section 305 of the BNS.