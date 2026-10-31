‘Democracy, Constitution must be protected to celebrate Diwali, Holi’: Cong leaders respond to Delhi traders, defend INDIA bloc rally

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Misra Mona on Saturday defended the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, saying that protecting the country's democracy and Constitution was essential to celebrating festivals such as Diwali and Holi.

Speaking to IANS, while responding to concerns that the rally could cause losses to traders and businesses in the national capital, Mona said, "When the country's democracy and Constitution remain safe, only then will we be able to celebrate Diwali and Holi."

About the INDIA bloc rally, she said, "This rally is being organised to save the country's democracy and Constitution. It is a call by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc leaders. Now, it has become a people's movement."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders are expected to participate in the rally, which is being organised against alleged vote theft through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition has also been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress MP Pawan Khera also questioned the concerns raised over the possible impact of the rally on traders, drawing a comparison with a recent BJP programme.

"When the markets were open on Wednesday, traders did not suffer losses because of BJP President Nitin Nabin's rally. But when the markets are closed on Sunday, traders will suffer losses because of the Opposition's rally? Tell me, who would believe this?" he asked

Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam also dismissed apprehensions of business losses due to the rally, arguing that markets in the surrounding areas generally remain closed on Sundays.

"Do not call them traders. Anyway, the nearby markets remain closed on Sundays. When lakhs of people come to Delhi, business will increase. There is no question of business losses. Traders associated with the BJP are spreading lies. I would like to say that all traders who are not part of the BJP's falsehoods are invited to join this rally. Come and join us. We will work to protect people's votes," he said.

With Diwali approaching, some traders in Delhi have expressed concerns over the proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan and its possible impact on business activities during the festive season.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, on Saturday launched a poster campaign across major markets, urging the INDIA bloc to cancel its 'Chalo Delhi' rally and ensure that business activities are not disrupted during the peak festive season.



