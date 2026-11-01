Dinesh Ganvir takes charge as GSI chief, to step up hunt for critical minerals

New Delhi: Dinesh Vitthalrao Ganvir has assumed charge as the Director General of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), bringing to the job more than three decades of experience spanning geological investigations, mineral exploration, engineering geology, and institutional leadership.

Ganvir said a key priority will be to intensify exploration for critical and strategic minerals through integrated geoscientific investigations, advanced mineral prospectivity mapping, and systematic generation of scientifically robust, auction-ready mineral blocks. These efforts will support the country's objectives of strengthening mineral security, reducing import dependence, and advancing the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

He also emphasised the need to harness emerging technologies and advanced data analytics in conjunction with rigorous field-based investigations. The integration of modern geoscientific tools and methods is expected to improve the precision and efficiency of exploration. Strengthening laboratory infrastructure, upgrading analytical capabilities, and offshore exploration will also be important areas of focus.

Beyond mineral exploration, the GSI will continue to strengthen its contributions to fundamental geoscientific research, landslide early warning, glacial and cryospheric studies, major infrastructure projects and hazard assessment. These areas of work are vital to informed policymaking, infrastructure planning, disaster preparedness and sustainable development. The emphasis will be on generating reliable, science-based inputs that address the country's evolving developmental and societal priorities, he added.

Ganvir joined the Geological Survey of India in 1994, following the completion of his Master's degree in Geology from RTMNU University, Nagpur. Over a career spanning more than 32 years, his contributions span geological mapping, mineral exploration, engineering geology and multidisciplinary geoscientific studies. His assignments include thematic mapping in the Western Bastar Craton; gold and diamond exploration in the Sakoli Fold Belt of Maharashtra; and geoscientific studies associated with the conservation of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Bhimbetka Rock Shelters and Ellora Caves. He has represented GSI at several international forums, including the India–Peru Joint Working Group, the Russia–India Mining Sub-Group and IMARC 2022 in Australia.

In leadership assignments, particularly as National Mission Head-II, he was associated with the planning and monitoring of multidisciplinary field programmes and nationwide mineral exploration, including spearheading a five-fold jump in investigations for critical and strategic minerals in recent times and preparation of geological reports and exploration blocks for the mineral auctions process in line with GSI's national mandate, according to an official statement.



