DMRC extends real-time coach crowd updates to Pink Line

New Delhi; The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its real-time coach occupancy display system to the Pink Line, allowing commuters to check crowd levels in individual coaches before boarding a train.

The system, which has been operational on the Magenta Line since 2022, displays the approximate passenger load in each coach on Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) screens installed on station platforms, according to a statement.

The technology uses load sensors fitted in coaches to measure their weight and compare it with their empty weight, it said. Based on the data, the approximate passenger occupancy percentage of six coaches, marked C1 to C6, is calculated and displayed on platform screens shortly before a train arrives.

DMRC said implementing the system on the Pink Line was challenging due to its circular route and the data interlinking required for its operation.

The facility will help commuters identify less crowded coaches in advance and move towards them on the platform, reducing overcrowding in individual coaches, particularly during peak hours, the corporation mentioned.

It is also expected to save passengers time by allowing them to identify available space before boarding, instead of having to walk along the platform after the train arrives.

The Magenta Line, connecting Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West, was the first corridor where DMRC introduced the facility. It has now been extended to the Pink Line, which operates between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, with the Maujpur-Babarpur section forming part of its circular route, it stated.

The DMRC added that the extension was part of its efforts to improve passenger information systems and make metro travel more convenient and comfortable.