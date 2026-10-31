Four killed after massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi: Four people were killed, and two were seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area, officials said on Saturday.

The factory is in Phase 1 of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area. According to officials, the fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Upon receiving information, Delhi Police personnel, fire tender teams, along with rescue and relief officials, reached the spot.

Fire tender teams worked for hours to bring the fire under control. Subsequently, six people were rescued from inside the factory. Officials said that they were found unconscious.

Speaking to reporters, Phase-I DCP (Outer District) Vikram Singh said, "Police received information regarding a fire outbreak at a shoe factory. Our beat staff and team immediately reached the spot as first responders. As soon as the fire tenders arrived, the rescue operation was initiated."

"The operation has been ongoing for a considerable duration and is still active. A total of six people were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, out of whom four were declared brought dead, while two are currently undergoing treatment," he said.

DCP Singh said that the legal proceedings have been initiated, adding that the accused will be apprehended soon.

"The reason behind the fire is still unclear, and we are investigating what might have led to the fire. So far, we only know that the fire broke out in the basement. The reason will only be clear after an investigation," he added.

Central Accident and Trauma Service (CATS) personnel Rakesh Bhardwaj said that they received the call at 9:50 p.m. regarding a fire incident in this area.

"All five of our ambulances stationed together responded immediately, arriving at the location within five to seven minutes. Our staff and team members transported around six patients to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and admitted them," he told the reporters.

The injured are still undergoing treatment.

Officials said that an investigation is underway and further details are awaited.