NHRC seeks report on safety of Punjab’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana buses

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of allegations regarding the use of unsafe and potentially non-compliant air-conditioned sleeper buses under the Punjab government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, a scheme aimed at facilitating pilgrimages for senior citizens and economically disadvantaged people. The complaint has raised concerns over unauthorised structural modifications, partitions and doors separating drivers’ cabins from passenger compartments, obstruction of emergency exits and windows, and inadequate fire detection, suppression and emergency evacuation arrangements.

The NHRC, chaired by Member Priyank Kanoongo, has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Punjab government and the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The Commission emphasised that the safety of beneficiaries must not be compromised under any welfare scheme, particularly when elderly people are involved. The NHRC had previously taken cognisance of similar cases involving fatal bus accidents and serious passenger-safety violations. These included concerns over bus designs that separate drivers’ cabins from passenger compartments, potentially affecting fire detection, communication and emergency evacuation during accidents.

In earlier proceedings, the Commission had sought responses from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Director of the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, and the concerned state governments, including Punjab, regarding safety deficiencies and compliance with prescribed standards.

In its latest directions, the NHRC has asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to personally ensure an immediate and comprehensive inspection of all buses operating under the pilgrimage scheme.

Any vehicle found violating mandatory safety standards must be withdrawn from service until the deficiencies are rectified and compliance is verified by the competent authority.

The Commission has given both authorities seven days to submit detailed Action Taken Reports (ATRs).

The report from the Punjab Chief Secretary must include the total number of buses deployed under the scheme, details of inspections conducted, deficiencies identified, corrective measures initiated, vehicles withdrawn from service and action taken to fix accountability among officials and operators.

The NHRC has clarified that general assurances of compliance or the mere forwarding of departmental responses will not meet its requirements.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been directed to examine compliance with applicable bus-body design standards, Automotive Industry Standards and CIRT guidelines. It must also review enforcement measures undertaken following earlier proceedings and outline concrete steps to prevent unsafe sleeper buses from operating and reduce the risk of fatal accidents.

The Commission stressed that human life and passenger safety must remain paramount, adding that mandatory safety standards cannot be treated as optional.

It also underlined that government-sponsored welfare initiatives must protect the dignity and well-being of their beneficiaries.

The NHRC has warned that any failure to submit substantive reports within the stipulated period will be viewed seriously.