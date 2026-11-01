Priyanka Gandhi shares key point of Rahul Gandhi's speech at mock Parliament

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday condemned alleged large-scale deletion of voters on her official X account, sharing key points of her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in which he termed 'voters deletion' an assault on the soul of the nation during a mock Parliament organised by the INDIA bloc at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking at the event, which was held as a symbolic public impeachment against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, "Stealing votes is no ordinary crime; it is an assault on the soul of the nation. Those who have committed this act cannot be saved by anyone. We will never allow the voices of the country's millions of citizens to be suppressed."

She did not participate in the mock Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that any attempt to silence the people or manipulate the electoral process would be strongly resisted.

The mock Parliament was organised by the INDIA bloc to highlight concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Leaders from several opposition parties participated in the programme, which was presided over by the former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Congress president Kharge initiated the symbolic proceedings, while Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also addressed the gathering, alleging that 13.3 crore voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls.

Priyanka Gandhi's shared key point of his brother's speech that the Opposition's sustained campaign against what it describes as "vote chori".

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the voices of ordinary citizens must not be stifled and that the Opposition would continue to raise the issue both inside and outside the Parliament.

The event was part of a series of programmes planned by the INDIA bloc, including a large rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Opposition leaders said that protecting the integrity of the electoral process was essential for safeguarding democracy.