Punjab records 1,007 stubble-burning cases; Tarn Taran tops list with 397 incidents

Patiala: Punjab has recorded 1,007 stubble-burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, with Tarn Taran district accounting for the highest number of cases, followed by Amritsar and Ferozepur, according to the district-wise report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Tarn Taran reported 397 cases, accounting for nearly 39 per cent of the total incidents recorded across the state. Amritsar stood second with 171 cases, while Ferozepur ranked third with 104 incidents.

The three districts together accounted for 672 cases, indicating a concentration of stubble-burning incidents in these areas.

According to the PPCB report, Gurdaspur recorded 72 cases, followed by Kapurthala with 63, Bathinda with 31, Fazilka with 28, Jalandhar with 22 and Faridkot with 21 incidents.

Patiala and Hoshiarpur recorded 16 and 12 cases, respectively. Sangrur also reported 12 incidents, while Fatehgarh Sahib recorded 11. Muktsar reported nine cases, followed by Moga, Barnala and SAS Nagar with seven each.

Ludhiana recorded six incidents, Malerkotla five, SBS Nagar three, Rupnagar two and Pathankot one. No stubble-burning incident was recorded in Mansa in the report.

The report further stated that of the 1,007 incidents reported across Punjab, officials had inspected 778 locations. Stubble burning was confirmed at 379 locations following the inspections.

Additionally, 26 fields were found to have traces of stubble burning by PPF and nodal officers.

As part of enforcement measures, environmental compensation was imposed in 349 cases. The total penalty imposed stood at Rs 17.50 lakh, of which Rs 13.15 lakh had been recovered, the report stated.

A total of 246 FIRs have also been registered in connection with stubble-burning incidents, while red entries have been made in the revenue records of 297 fields.

The authorities have issued 426 warnings and show-cause notices to nodal and supervisory officers in connection with the incidents.

However, the report recorded zero figures for prosecution action under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act, filing of chargesheets and suspension of officials.

In Patiala district, 16 stubble-burning cases have been reported so far. Officials inspected 14 locations and confirmed burning at seven of them.

Environmental compensation was imposed in six cases in the district, amounting to Rs 35,000, of which Rs 20,000 has been recovered.

The report provides cumulative figures for the ongoing season up to October 29 and does not contain a separate district-wise breakdown of fresh incidents reported during the preceding 24 hours. Therefore, the district recording the highest number of new cases during that period cannot be established from these figures.

With the paddy harvesting season underway, the state authorities are continuing inspections and enforcement measures to curb stubble burning, which contributes to air pollution during the post-monsoon period.