Rahul Gandhi, other Oppn leaders could not fill Ramlila Maidan: BJP's jibe at Congress' record turnout claim

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sought to expose Congress' claim of 10 lakh people attending the INDIA bloc's rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other "dynasty party leaders" could not fill the crowds at the national capital's Ramlila Maidan.

While addressing a press conference following the 'Dilli Chalo' rally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra showed a video of Ramlila Maidan and said: "You can see in the background that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan was vacant. However, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders like Pawan Khera claimed that 10 lakh people would attend."

"Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000–7,000 were empty at 3:30–4 p.m. This is the reality behind Congress' claim of 10 lakh attendees," Patra said while likening it with Congress party's "calculation" of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"They keep saying, 'Votes have been deleted'. Rahul Gandhi had claimed that 10 lakhs of their voters would be present today. But what does the overall calculation show?...This exposes the Congress party's lie. It is through trick photography that the party boasts of massive participation," he alleged.

He underlined that no one can become Prime Minister through "tricks", while adding that 'P' in 'PM' stands for 'Perspiration' and 'M' stands for 'Mehnat' (hard work), "which Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of dynasty parties who are standing with him, cannot understand."

"They could have filled Ramlila Maidan today with their hard work...but could not do so," Patra added.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's speech at the rally, the BJP MP said that the LoP's remarks "were similar to those uttered by Mughal princes".

"Rahul Gandhi, this country does not belong to your 'Abbu Jaan' (father). This country belongs to its people. Even a tea seller can become the Prime Minister here, and what bothers you is how ordinary people have risen through the ranks of democracy to become the Prime Minister and Home Minister," Patra added.

He also referred to a previous remark of the LoP where the latter had likened the INDIA bloc's protest rally to the Supreme Court, to that of 'Shiv ki Baraat'.

"One who does not understand the difference between 'Shiv Baraat' and 'Shiv Tandaav', identifies himself as the voice of India. Those who want to drown into anarchy, can never be associated with 'Shiv ki Baraat'," he remarked while accusing Rahul Gandhi of only thinking about himself and his Gandhi family.

Emphasising on the plea of traders who had repeatedly appealed the LoP to defer the 'Dilli Chalo' rally raising concerns of business being affected during the festive season, Sambit Patra said: "The shopkeepers are suffering and you are talking about 'Shiv Ki Baraat'!"

"The results in the upcoming elections will make the Congress and INDIA bloc realise what is 'Shiv Tandaav'," the BJP MP said.

Further responding to the LoP's allegations at the rally, Patra added: "If an election is illegal, challenge it in court. Show me a single petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress or any INDIA bloc party challenging the 2024 election. You cannot declare an election illegal two-and-a-half years later at Ramlila Maidan."



