Unruly scenes in Pb Assembly as Cong MLAs seek CM’s resignation

Chandigarh: Unruly scenes were witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on Friday after Congress MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

As soon as second-day proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha began, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue of the Jhota murder in the House. After the Speaker asked Bajwa to let Question Hour start, the LoP, along with other opposition MLAs, rose from their seats and raised slogans against the AAP government.

Congress legislators, sporting black scarves, then stormed the well of the House, demanding resignation of the chief minister over the anti-drug activist’s murder. They also displayed a ‘Lahnat Patra’ (letter of condemnation) against the AAP government over various issues including law and order and the drug menace.

Despite Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urging Congress MLAs to let questions be taken up, opposition legislators continued raising slogans against the AAP government. The treasury benches launched a counter-offensive, with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema targeting the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.