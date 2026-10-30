- IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh calls on President Murmu ahead of his retirement
- Helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham crashes near Joshimath; search operation underway
- Uttarakhand to observe Sardar Patel’s 151st birth anniversary as National Unity Day tomorrow
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Death Anniversary 2026: Remembering The Founder Of Arya Samaj And His Reformist Legacy
- Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam, Shares Adorable Pics
- Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested from Sonipat, money trail under scanner
- Manoj Tiwari Takes Dip In Yamuna, Claims River Is Cleaner; AAP Challenges BJP To Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
- Global security landscape increasingly fragmented, contested: Foreign Secretary Misri at VISV-2026
Well-planned cities will determine fate of India: Delhi L-G Sandhu
In Short
Addressing a seminar for Young Planners commemorating World Habitat Day, World Cities Day and World Town Planning Day, the Lieutenant Governor said that the decisions taken by planners today will shape the economic opportunities, environmental conditions and quality of life available to future generations.
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Friday echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in Amrit Kaal, and that only well-planned cities will determine the fate of India.
Addressing a seminar for Young Planners commemorating World Habitat Day, World Cities Day and World Town Planning Day, the Lieutenant Governor said that the decisions taken by planners today will shape the economic opportunities, environmental conditions and quality of life available to future generations.
L-G Sandhu said housing, mobility, environmental protection and access to public amenities must, therefore, be considered together, rather than as separate concerns.
He said India’s urban transformation presents both opportunities and challenges, the statement said.
Cities are centres of economic activity, education, innovation, and employment. They attract people seeking better opportunities, and bring together talent, enterprise, and ideas. However, rapid urbanisation also places pressure on land, housing, transport, water resources, and public infrastructure, he said.
The task of urban planning is to manage this growth in a manner that supports development, while protecting the interests of communities and future generations, said L-G Sandhu.
Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor asked students of Delhi Police Public School to pursue ambitious goals with discipline and social responsibility.
In a post on X, L-G Sandhu wrote, “Addressed and interacted with students, parents and teachers at Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung Enclave, during its Felicitation Ceremony in the presence of @CPDelhi Shri Anurag Kumar and senior police officials.”
“Reminded students that exam results don't define potential. Encouraged independent thinking, curiosity, responsible use of technology and discovering their strengths. Inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi's call to dream big, urged them to embrace setbacks, pursue ambitious goals and uphold character, discipline and social responsibility,” he wrote.
L-G Sandhu on Thursday reviewed Phase-II of the city’s reforms to reduce compliance load on common citizens and enhance ease of doing business through deregulation.
He wrote on social media platform X, “Chaired a review of Phase-II of Delhi’s Deregulation & Compliance Reduction exercise, advancing PM Shri @narendramodiJi’s vision of Ease of Doing Business & Ease of Living.”
“Reviewed key reforms and stressed fast-tracking the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, to cut red tape and usher in a ‘Permitted until Prohibited’ framework for faster, transparent, citizen-centric governance,” wrote the Lieutenant Governor.
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
Thousands join INDIA Bloc rally in Agartala, demand removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Cyclone Arnab: Thousands stranded as severe floods inundate Odisha's Ganjam, Gajapati
SC asks EC to examine complaints over bulk Form 7 applications in Uttar Pradesh SIR
CEC ‘Public Impeachment’ Bid Put Off; Amit Shah Throws Down Challenge: Govt Ready for Special Session
FM Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on IDBI Bank stake sale
Emotional Connect, Political Punch: 'Apna Narendra Bhai' in Gujarat
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure