Heavy rains lash Nizamabad, Kamareddy

Nizamabad: Incessant rains lashed erstwhile Nizamabad district on Friday leading to water logging and submerged low-lying areas. According to TSDPS, Kamareddy received 48.5 mm and Nizamabad received 23.3 mm. Konasamunder village of Kammarapalle mandal in Nizamabad district received highest rainfall of 70.5 mm, followed by Balkonda 67.8 mm; Verloor, Maggidi and Armoor 64.2 mm; and Menoor village in Kamareddy district received 64.8 mm; Maddunoor 61.3 mm; and Peddakodapagal received 60.5mm rainfall.

Kalki pond, developed like a mini tank band in Banswada in Kamareddy district, was submerged due to heavy rains on Thursday night. Irrigation officials drained water from Kalki pond 15 days ago.

Nallavagu in Nizamsagar mandal was overflowing. Rainwater entered houses in Vadlangram in Peddakodapagal mandal. In Yellareddy constituency of Kamareddy district, low lying areas were inundated and drainage canals were overflowing with rainwater.