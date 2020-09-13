KCR government hurting sentiments of people of Telangana: BJP

Nizamabad: BJP Nizamabad district president Baswa Lakshmi Narasaiah alleged that the ruling party was acting in a way that flattered Asaduddin and Akbaruddin after the TRS came to power in Telangana and said that the KCR rule was continuing in the hands of the Owaisi brothers as a whole.



In a press conference held on Saturday, Narasaiah said that he demanded September 17 to be officially celebrated as Liberation Day as the day reminded of the end of the Nizam's tyrannical and communal bigoted rule.

Owaisi brothers and KCR government were ruling the State of Telangana as the Nizam's descendants as a continuation of the Nizam's monarchical anarchy, he alleged.

The Nizamabad BJP president also criticised KCR for continuing the Nizam's stance in oppressing Hindus.

Stating that governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka hold ceremonies for the people of Vidarbha and Gulbarga, he pointed that the BJP has been campaigning for the liberation day in the State before the partition of united Andhra Pradesh.

Narasaiah further stated that the KCR government had portrayed cowardice by obstructing the Assembly siege on Friday. The BJP district president stated that the BJP condemned the arrest of BJP leaders and activists by police officials in Telangana on Friday.

"KCR ignored Telangana Liberation Day. Nizam anarchists are still visible all over Telangana. We became independent with the inspiration and initiative of Sardar Patel. The KCR government is hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana," alleged the BJP president. Alleging that like the Nizam's tyrannical rule, KCR ruled with the Owaisi brothers, he said that BJP continues to be concerned in this regard. On the 15th of this month, a light of torch relay will be held under the auspices of the BJYM and on September 17, the polling booths will fly the National Flag.

He urged the people of the district to hoist the National Flags on September 17 and fight for self-respect to avenge the dictatorship.