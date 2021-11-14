Million March for unemployed to be held on November 16

Nizamabad: BJP district general secretary Nyalam Raju and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district vice president Roshan Lal Bora on Saturday informed that they will have hold a Million March with 10 lakh unemployed youths at Tankband of Hyderabad on November 16 to protest against the State government's failure in providing jobs and not releasing notifications on the same. A poster was unveiled at the Nizamabad district party office under the auspices of the BJYM to make the Million March a success. Speaking on the occasion, Nyalam Raju recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised that a person in every household would be given a job. He added that KCR had forgotten the promises made during the polls. He alleged that the state government had cheated the unemployed by not providing a stipend of Rs 3016 as promised in the manifesto.



Roshan Lal Bora called every single unemployed person to participate in the Million March on the 16th and remind the CM KCR of the promises he had made and pressurize him to realase job notifications and stipends. BJYM district president Rajasekhar Reddy said that Telangana state was formed on the martyrdom of nearly 1200 youth & students. He lamented that the youth have been waiting for the notifications for the last 7 years. He said that the sacrifices of the youth continue even in notifications or in Swarashtra. He appealed to every unemployed person to participate in the programme and make it a success. Rajasekhar added that he wanted to make this million march a success.

District Secretary Chaitanya Kulkarni, Venkat, BJYM Nizamabad Assembly Convener Chiranjeevi, Vipul Rao, Naresh, Satish and others were present on the occasion.