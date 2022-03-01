Nizamabad: Avoid ailments with healthy habits

Nizamabad: Hot summer season on the way. The rising day temperature heralds the hot summer season in the district this year. The maximum temperature in Nizamabad and Kamareddy was recorded at 33 C in the afternoon and a minimum temperature was 16 C on Monday. And with soaring temperatures, there are possibilities of various heat-related diseases.

Nutritionists are alerting citizens against seven widespread conditions that occur during the hottest time of the year: Heat stroke, Covid viral fever, malaria, food poisoning, Naegleria Fowleri, diarrhoea and jaundice."If you catch the symptoms in time, it can be easily avoided. Otherwise, a stroke can cause other harmful injuries or weaknesses in the body," says Sabita Bhaskar a nutritionist at the CDPO ICDS. "Those who are at risk for heart disease should also take more care, as their risk of heart attack increases in extremely hot weather," says Dr.Gopi Krishna, cardiogist at Hope Hospital, Nizamabad.