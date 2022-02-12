Nizamabad: Centre sanctions 91cr for road development

Nizamabad: Administrative sanction for road development in Nizamabad with CRIF funds of Rs 91 crore has been received from the Central government.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari responded positively to the appeals of Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Arvind Dharmapuri is hopeful that the Central government has sanctioned funds to change the face of roads within the Nizamabad Parliament segment.Using the Central Road Infrastructure fund, the Central government is planning to widen the 14.1 km long road from NH44 in Nizamabad district to Brahmanapalli, Torlikonda, Jankampet Saheb Petla and Velpur at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore.

The work is underway to develop a 9-km stretch road from nH 16 to Kuk Noor, Koman Palli and Velpur at a cost of Rs 15 crore. The funds have been sanctioned for the construction of High Level Bridge on Nizamabad Bypass Road and for the widening of 11.9 km long road at a cost of 26 crore for road widening.

Similarly, the Ministry of National Highways has agreed to release funds for the development of 10.28-km road from NH 63 to Rangpet in Jagittala district at a cost of Rs 15 crore. The 10-km stretch from Kalluru to Yusufnagar will be developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore.Transport and National Highways Secretary Kamal Prakash has issued orders granting permits for your road widening works. He added that the distance to many villages would also be reduced in the same way. He thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for responding positively to his pleas and for his co-operation.