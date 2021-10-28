Nizamabad: Ensure justice to SC/ST atrocity cases victims: Collector to officials

Nizamabad: It's the responsibility of the authorities to ensure speedy justice for the victims of SC / ST atrocity cases and to give them the benefits due to them as soon as possible, while also ensuring that the culprits are properly punished, stated District Collector C Narayana Reddy.

He attended a review meeting about district level SC / ST atrocity cases, organised by SC Development Department at the conference hall of Nizamabad Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Collector said that the poorest of the poor should be given 100% justice in these cases. He asked division-level ACPs to take immediate action without any delay in this regard. He noted that proper investigation would enable right action to be taken to get better results.

Stating that the role of police officers in this matter was of utmost importance, Narayana Reddy said an FIR should be registered and an in-depth inquiry should be conducted and decisions must be taken based on the complaints. He called for a thorough investigation into every case that came to their notice and justice to be done to the victims. After noticing that there are only 23 pending cases in the district, he praised the district authorities for working fast.

Police Commissioner Karthikeyan said 42 cases of SC / ST atrocities were pending in the last meeting. At present, there are only 23 police officers investigating the matter and steps are being taken to provide compensation to the victims, he informed. He suggested to give a nod for the police officials to launch an investigation if the stay order goes beyond six months.

The Police Commissioner said there are 23 pending cases under-investigation in the district from 2018 to 2021. Under the pending trials, 184 cases were filed in Special SC ST court, 267 cases were charged and 171 hearings were held while summons were issued for 72 cases. He said NBW could not serve for 24 cases.

'Rs 1.83 crore relief for 161 cases in the first instalment of pending trial cases. In the second tranche, Rs 1.42 crore was provided for 137 cases. In the 23 cases under investigation, Rs 8.37 lakh compensation was paid to for ten cases.'

Additional Collectors Chitra Mishra and Chandrasekhar, District SC Development Officer Shashikala, Additional CP Arvind Babu, ACPs of three divisions Rama Rao, Raghu and Venkateshwarlu, RDOs Rajeshwar, Srinivas and Ravi, DPO Jayasudha, District Industries Centre GM Baburao, ED BC Corporation Ramesh, district officials and informal members appointed to the committee attended the meeting.