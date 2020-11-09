Nizamabad: Minister visits martyred jawan's family, turns emotional

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that the services of Rada Mahesh, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, will not go waste. On Monday, the Minister visited and consoled Mahesh's family members at Komanpalli village of Nizamabad district. He became emotional and shed tears while consoling Mahesh' family members. The family would be taken care of by the government, he assured.

Minister Prashant Reddy spoke with the Army office officials at Hyderabad about conducting the funeral rites of Mahesh at Komanpalli village. District Collector C Narayana Reddy and CP Karthikeya paid tributes to the immortal hero.