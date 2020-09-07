Nizamabad: NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy said Nizamabad needs to be developed like Warangal on Sunday, the concluding day of his three-day visit to Warangal city as part of study tour. There have been many aspects on the development of junctions, master plan and other development works, he added that they had participated in a review meeting chaired by KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and learned how to govern. Various issues pertained to the development of Nizamabad city on the lines of Warangal were discussed on the occasion.



Later, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy along with KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy visited O-CT, Potana junction, KUDA, Central Jail nursery, Thousand Pillar Temple, Jain Temple and Bhadrakali Bund in Warangal. Earlier, KUDA Chairman Marri Yadav Reddy and Vice-Chairperson Pamela Satpathy honoured NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy and others with shawls.