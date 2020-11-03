Nizamabad: Woman, paramour arrested for killing husband

Nizamabad: The district police have cracked the murder case of Javvaji Narayana, the marketing officer at a plastic pipes company.



Speaking with the media at his office here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police G Srinivas Kumar informed that Narayana's wife Sirisha had killed him with the help of her boyfriend, as he was questioning her extramarital affair. He said that Sirisha and her paramour Phanindra Prasad stabbed Narayana to death at around 1 pm on October 26. Phanindra and his younger brother had wrapped the body in a plastic bag and dumped it in Manchippa forest area on October 27. Sirisha, who convicted the murder, left for Hyderabad along with her two children.

The police, who were investigating a case of body found in Manchippa forest area, found out people moving a body on CCTV camera footage. Thinking that everything was settled, Phanindra sent a message over phone to Sirisha asking her to return to Nizamabad and she returned on October 30.

ACP Srinivas Kumar said the police arrested her on Sunday when she was with her boyfriend and his younger brother in Sainagar in Nizamabad.

The police arrested Sirisha, her boyfriend and his younger brother, who helped in shifting the body, and sent for remand.

The ACP said that Sirisha had confessed to the crime during interrogation.