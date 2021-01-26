TRS, BJP governments failed in solving public issues: Congress

Nizamabad: Congress leader and former Minister Sudarshan Reddy criticised that both TRS and BJP governments have failed to address problems of the people.



He inspected the venue in Armoor on Monday, where Congress Working President Revanth Reddy is going to launch hunger strike on January 30, in support of turmeric farmers.

Later speaking to the media, Sudarshan Reddy said it was unfortunate that the BJP government at the Centre had ignored to set up Turmeric Board and to solve minimum support price (MSP) issue. The former Minister said that Congress will always fight on behalf of people and farmers. He asked the farmers and people from all walks of life to attend the launching of hunger strike by Revanth Reddy on January 30.

Congress district president Malla Mohan Reddy, former MLC Bhupathi Reddy, State leaders Gadgu Gangadhar and Taherbin Handan were present on the occasion.