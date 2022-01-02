Vaccination drive for teenagers begins today

Nizamabad: Inoculation campaign for adolescents (15to18) is starting from Monday in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

The Medical & Health department will start an exercise to identify and inoculate teenagers. The Central government recently took a policy decision to guide the State governments to vaccinate all those under the adolescent age of 15-18. Accordingly, a door-to-door survey of primary health centers and sub-centers has been launched. Anganwadi, ASHA activists along with Panchayat secretaries are conducting a teenage identity survey.

Start registrations:

Statistics on how many teenage children there are in a village in the district are calculated by several sources. Details of tenth standard and Inter students are being collected by the department of Education. Preparations are underway to identify the list of teenage boys and girls over 15 years of age. 1,212 ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers are being sent door-to-door to identify and collect details of those engaged in agriculture and other labor activities without pursuing secondary or intermediate education. The projected population of teenage children in Nizamabad district is estimated to be approximately 1,38,672. As many as 68,459 teenagers will be vaccinated in Kamareddy district.

Registration of those who are eligible has already started on the Covin app or website.

The possibility of spot registration is being considered. Arrangements for vaccination have been made at Nizamabad district in 275 health sub-centers, PHCs and district level hospitals. The programme will come into effect from Monday. In Nizamabad district, the number of people who are of 18 year years and not even been vaccinated with the first dose is 5,40,945. There are 10,46,414 people in the district have taken the first dose and 6,85,217 persons have taken both the doses.. As many as 89,847 people have registered for the first dose and are pending. In Nizamabad district, 4,51,072 people are pending without getting second dose vaccination. In Kamareddy district 1,04,997 people over the age of 18 have not yet been vaccinated. In Kamareddy district 6,21,380 people were vaccinated with the first dose.

Of these, 439,221 were vaccinated with the second dose. 86 per cent of the eligible 7,26,377 population in Kamareddy district as per the norms announced by the Central Government till 2021 December 31.

The inoculation process is gaining momentum again on Monday in Nizamabad district with the Centre's decision to give booster (precautionary) dose to teenagers as well as first and second dose medical and health personnel, frontline workers and those over 60 years of age.