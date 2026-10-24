ZPTC, MPTC nominations end peacefully

Ongole: The nomination process for ZPTC and MPTC seats in Prakasam district ended peacefully, said District collector P Raja Babu. The collector said the district administration acted without bias, treated all parties equally, and confirmed that every candidate who came to file papers received proper protection and faced no trouble.

Along with Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju and joint collector Kalpana Kumari, collector Raja Babu spoke to the press at the Collectorate's Command and Control Room in Ongole on Friday evening. The collector said some candidates and former ministers had complained on Thursday about problems in filing nominations. Some requests also came through the call centre. The administration acted on these complaints at once.

He said that the SP, the joint collector and the sub-collector checked the situation on the ground and arranged security for the candidates. After that, the candidates filed their papers calmly and even sent messages to thank the administration. Raja Babu said the municipal nomination process was completed earlier. The final list of municipal candidates will be announced at 3 pm on the 25th. Next, scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations will take place for ZPTC and MPTC seats. The final list of candidates will be published after these steps. The collector thanked leaders and representatives of all political parties for their support.

SP Harsha Vardhan Raju said the district had strong police security in place as per the State Election Commission's guidelines. He said he visited sensitive areas, including Kondapi, Kandukur, Darsi, Addanki and Mundlamuru, where tension had been reported earlier. The SP said the police gave candidates full assurance so they could file nominations without fear. He added that scrutiny, withdrawals and polling will also be completed peacefully. The entire administration will work together under the Collector's leadership, he said.