‘Maya Lady’ locks Nov 13 release date

Actor-producer Rakesh Varre is all set for the worldwide theatrical release of his upcoming Telugu film Maya Lady on November 13. The makers of the film announced the release date recently, as the movie’s promotional campaign has witnessed a good response from the audiences after the teaser and the lyrical songs were released.

The film directed by Prasankar stars Rakesh Varre in the lead and MadhumithaSarcar plays the female lead. It is the Crazy Ants Production’s venture, produced under Rakesh’s banner.

Rakesh was known for promoting content films like EvvarikeeCheppoddhu and PekaMedalu. He is all set to deliver another entertaining film with Maya Lady, as the film’s teaser and lyrical songs have gained great response, creating a good hype among the movie lovers.

They are currently working hard to prepare for the film’s theatrical release on November 13 and hope that the response that they got after the promotional campaign will help them gain good footfalls in the theatres.