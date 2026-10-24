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Odia blockbuster ‘Jadi’ Telugu version special glimpse creates buzz
Odia blockbuster Jadi, that has the intriguing tagline of ‘What If’, is all set to hit the Telugu audience as its special promotional glimpse is creating a buzz. Mega Production houses, led by Udugula Ashwini Kumar Goud, will be bringing the comedy crime drama to the Telugu market very soon, and the makers are expected to announce the release date of the Telugu version soon.
Written and directed by Dibya Jyoti Udaya Singh, the film has been produced by Kajal Ray of Shreeansh Productions. Starring SailendraSamantaray, Priyambada Swain and Akash Hota in the lead roles, the film also features Susant Dash Mohapatra, Rabi Mishra, Balakrishna Nayak and Krishna Rout in pivotal roles.
Set against the rural backdrop, the glimpse introduces the college-going youngsters and their friends before it delves into the romance, jealousy, love quadrangle and relationships. The film promises to be a treat with an engaging mix of youthful romance and crime drama. Rudrakanta Singh has been handling the cinematography, while Somesh Satpathy has been composing the music for the film. Abhishek Panigrahi has been provided with the background score, RakenduMouli has been the writer for the Telugu version, and Manas Kumar Sahoo has been the editor.
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