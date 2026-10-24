- ‘Wings Over Ganges’ returns to Varanasi today; IAF aerial spectacle to continue on Oct 25
- Immersion by boat procession
- Trump says Putin freed American after his call
- Indian-American Amish Shah faces Trump’s golf partner in Arizona swing seat
- Tirumala water reserves rise to meet 100 days’ demand
- ZPTC, MPTC nominations end peacefully
- CM Revanth alleges secret understanding between BRS and BJP
- Congress seeks CPI support for Graduate MLC polls
Rukmini Vasanth stars in Shree Karthick’s upcoming film as ‘Tara’
In Short
Rukmini Vasanth joins director Shree Karthick's upcoming sci-fi drama as Tara alongside Dev Ramnath and Vinayak Vaithianathan. Read announcement details.
Actress Rukmini Vasanth has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled film directed by Shree Karthick as the lead heroine, exciting the movie buffs. The makers have released a fun-filled announcement video featuring the lead actors Dev Ramnath and Vinayak Vaithianathan along with the director to introduce the character named Tara played by Rukmini.
The video shows the team interacting about their dilemma to decide the character before an exciting update regarding Rukmini’s joining the film. Shree Karthick’s next upcoming film, that has been planned to release in Tamil as Kanam following the release of his previous Oke Oka Jeevitham, is a science-fiction drama that combines a time-travel mystery with an emotional mother-son narrative.
The project, which is the second directorial venture for Shree, has been produced by Sirini Cine Corporation and Madboys Entertainment with SaikrishnaGadwal on board as a co-producer. Apart from that, Madboys will also be out with an Instagram exclusive docu-drama series tracking the project’s developments. The title of the film is yet to be unveiled.
Andhra Pradesh: ZPTC, MPTC polls may be postponed to November 5
El Nino impact: Revanth sounds alarm over prolonged drought in state
Revanth to host dinner meet in Delhi ahead of Global Summit
Jio IPO scripts global record with 1.39 cr applications
IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in Telangana
Needless row over Jaishankar-Rubio meeting in Mumbai