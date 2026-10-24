Rukmini Vasanth stars in Shree Karthick’s upcoming film as ‘Tara’

Actress Rukmini Vasanth has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled film directed by Shree Karthick as the lead heroine, exciting the movie buffs. The makers have released a fun-filled announcement video featuring the lead actors Dev Ramnath and Vinayak Vaithianathan along with the director to introduce the character named Tara played by Rukmini.

The video shows the team interacting about their dilemma to decide the character before an exciting update regarding Rukmini’s joining the film. Shree Karthick’s next upcoming film, that has been planned to release in Tamil as Kanam following the release of his previous Oke Oka Jeevitham, is a science-fiction drama that combines a time-travel mystery with an emotional mother-son narrative.

The project, which is the second directorial venture for Shree, has been produced by Sirini Cine Corporation and Madboys Entertainment with SaikrishnaGadwal on board as a co-producer. Apart from that, Madboys will also be out with an Instagram exclusive docu-drama series tracking the project’s developments. The title of the film is yet to be unveiled.