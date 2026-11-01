AITUC holds massive rally

Rajamahendravaram: AITUC State vice-president Tatipaka Madhu has called for a united struggle by all trade unions until the outsourcing and contract employment systems are abolished and workers are regularised.

Addressing workers at a rally organised in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday to mark 107th Foundation Day of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), he alleged that contract and outsourcing employees working in government departments were being subjected to exploitation. He said AITUC would lead the movement for their rights and demanded a minimum monthly wage of Rs.34,000, equal pay for equal work and job security.

Madhu also criticised the four labour codes introduced by the Central government, stating that they posed a threat to workers’ rights, employment security and the right to organise and fight collectively. He urged workers to unite to protect the rights secured through decades of struggle.

AITUC State secretary Allam Venkateswara Rao, City general secretary Kaki Sarada, district leaders Bangaru Giri and Gudipu Giri and others also participated.