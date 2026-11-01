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AITUC holds massive rally

AITUC holds massive rally
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AITUC holds massive rally

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Rajamahendravaram: AITUC State vice-president Tatipaka Madhu has called for a united struggle by all trade unions until the outsourcing and contract employment systems are abolished and workers are regularised.

Addressing workers at a rally organised in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday to mark 107th Foundation Day of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), he alleged that contract and outsourcing employees working in government departments were being subjected to exploitation. He said AITUC would lead the movement for their rights and demanded a minimum monthly wage of Rs.34,000, equal pay for equal work and job security.

Madhu also criticised the four labour codes introduced by the Central government, stating that they posed a threat to workers’ rights, employment security and the right to organise and fight collectively. He urged workers to unite to protect the rights secured through decades of struggle.

AITUC State secretary Allam Venkateswara Rao, City general secretary Kaki Sarada, district leaders Bangaru Giri and Gudipu Giri and others also participated.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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Tatipaka MadhuAITUC Foundation DayRajamahendravaram Trade Union RallyContract Workers RegularisationAP Labour Rights
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