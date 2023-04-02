Tirupati: 100 delegates attend meet on cyber issues

To bring new technologies and prevent the cyber issues in power grids and smart grid networks, IIT Tirupati hosted a two-day national conference which was jointly organised with the Central Board of Irrigation & Power. It was attended by over 100 delegates from 33 energy sector organisations, including power utilities, PSUs, academic institutions, Research Labs, manufacturers and private sector organisations. Modern protection, monitoring and controls in electric power systems with advanced communication are vulnerable to cyber-attacks.





However, IEC and other standards viz. IEEE / NERC are available which address cyber security requirements. Considering the seriousness of this issue and identify further opportunities to strengthen cyber security in the power system, the conference was held. MAKP Singh, Member (Hydro) & CISO Ministry of Power, IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana, President - India Smart Grid Forum Reji Kumar Pillai, former DG of CPRI N Murugesan, Secretary, Central Board of Irrigation and Power AK Dinakar, Director – Projects & IT, APSPDCL, Tirupati K Siva Prasada Reddy and CBIP Director Sanjeev Singh addressed the conference among others. Six technical sessions were conducted in two days and a total of 15 technical presentations were made by the eminent experts on the subject. All the aspects of 'Cyber security' and allied topics were deliberated upon during the conference.











