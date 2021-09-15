15 Panchagavya products to be ready for sale by Dec: TTD

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has directed the officials to make all required arrangements for the marketing of 15 Panchagavya products of TTD by December.

Addressing a review meeting at his chambers in TTD Administrative Building on Wednesday, the EO instructed the officials to speed up efforts to procure a licence from the Union Ayush department for the Panchagavya products sale and also finalise the designs of the products as well.

Seeking the officials to make necessary preparations to procure raw materials, installing machinery and also complete all civil, engineering and electrical works on a war footing for the production unit here, he said that as per agreement with the Coimbatore-based M/s Ashirwad Ayurveda Pvt Ltd will produce Ayurvedic products for sale and after a decade hand over the knowhow and the manufacturing, to TTD.

The product range included floor cleaner, soaps, shampoo, tooth powder and Ayurvedic agarbattis, he said adding that TTD will use them for all its in-house needs covering the temples under its control, rest houses, pilgrim complexes etc. and the remaining quantum shall be marketed to devotees and the general public.

He also urged the officials to speed up the process to procure licences from the Ayush department for 70 types of Cow-based products by the TTD Ayurvedic Pharmacy which is already producing 115 types of medicinal products as of now.

The EO directed the officials of Gosamrakshanashala to complete the exercise of shifting of desi cows from Tirupati and Bhakarapeta to Goshala at Palamaner in the next 10 days and also make arrangements to bring some cows from Palamaner to Tirupati Goshala.

Among others, the EO instructed the committee to visit Gujarat for the purchase of Gir breed cows and buy them within this month. He directed TTD engineering officials to speed up the process of tender for the animal feed mixing plant needed for Tirupati Goshala.

Ayurveda College Principal Dr Murali Krishna, Goshala Director Dr Harnath Reddy, Chief Engineer I Nageswara Rao, Veterinary University Registrar Dr Ravi and Director of Extension Professor Venkata Naidu were present.