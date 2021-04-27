1,982 cases in a single day ring alarm bells in Chittoor

Tirupati: Covid-19 infections continue to cause nightmares to the patients, who are running from pillar to post to get the best possible care. As the new daily cases continue to soar up, providing necessary infrastructure has become an uphill task for the officials. The district reported a peak of 1,982 positive cases on Tuesday sending shock waves to everyone about the possible further surge with the byelection counting and victory rallies are ahead in the next one week.

While asymptomatic and those having mild symptoms are getting care at the Covid care centres, those in need of oxygen are finding some difficulty in getting the beds. Though the district has enough oxygen reserves as of now, the oxygen beds are limited. Yet, hospitals have been providing oxygen to the patients immediately on their arrival at the waiting area itself, depending on the necessity.

During March 1 to April 26, a total of 25,321 positive cases were reported in the district out of which 110 deaths took place. Since March 24, 2020 the district recorded 1,15,242 positive cases with 968 deaths posing a real threat to the officials and people as well. During the last 11 days, except for one day, the number of cases has crossed 1,000 mark with a peak of 1,982 on Tuesday, 1,885 on April 23 and 1,628 on April 25.

Pilgrim centre Tirupati and its rural mandal together account for 47,924 cases as per the official figures in which 6,683 active cases are there now which is nearly 50 per cent of the total active cases in the district. These two mandals have reported a total of 315 deaths so far which is the highest in the district.

Causing further concern, the district has a Covid positivity rate of 8.15 per cent out of 14.14 lakh total tests conducted till now. It may be noted that the Central government has issued guidelines that strict containment measures have to be taken in districts having a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent and going by this trend the district may soon reach that mark.

During a video conference held by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, District Collector M Hari Narayanan said they have been taking foolproof measures to contain the spread of Covid second wave. He has appointed 19 nodal officers to monitor various aspects and set up help desks at all government and private Covid hospitals. Doctors have been monitoring those under home isolation regularly.