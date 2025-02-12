Live
- T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
- Household borrowing falls further in January amid regulations in South Korea
- B'desh hopes of Yunus-PM Modi meet during BIMSTEC summit
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- Acharya Satyendra Das' demise an irreparable loss to spiritual world: CM Yogi
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
Just In
2 electric two-wheelers donated to TTD
Highlights
Tirumala: The representatives of Chennai-based TVS and Bangalore-based NDS Eco, donated electric two-wheelers to the TTD at Tirumala on Tuesday.The...
Tirumala: The representatives of Chennai-based TVS and Bangalore-based NDS Eco, donated electric two-wheelers to the TTD at Tirumala on Tuesday.
The price of the iCube X vehicle is Rs.2.70 lakh, while the price of the NDS Eco is Rs 1.56 lakh.
First, the priests performed special pooja for these two vehicles. Later, the representatives of the respective organisations handed over the vehicle keys to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.
TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan, MD Sudarshan, Tirumala DI Subramaniam, NDS Eco Chairman MH Reddy and others participated in this programme.
Next Story