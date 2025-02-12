  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

2 electric two-wheelers donated to TTD

2 electric two-wheelers donated to TTD
x
Highlights

Tirumala: The representatives of Chennai-based TVS and Bangalore-based NDS Eco, donated electric two-wheelers to the TTD at Tirumala on Tuesday.The...

Tirumala: The representatives of Chennai-based TVS and Bangalore-based NDS Eco, donated electric two-wheelers to the TTD at Tirumala on Tuesday.

The price of the iCube X vehicle is Rs.2.70 lakh, while the price of the NDS Eco is Rs 1.56 lakh.

First, the priests performed special pooja for these two vehicles. Later, the representatives of the respective organisations handed over the vehicle keys to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan, MD Sudarshan, Tirumala DI Subramaniam, NDS Eco Chairman MH Reddy and others participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick