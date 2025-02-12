2 electric two-wheelers donated to TTD

Tirumala: The representatives of Chennai-based TVS and Bangalore-based NDS Eco, donated electric two-wheelers to the TTD at Tirumala on Tuesday.

The price of the iCube X vehicle is Rs.2.70 lakh, while the price of the NDS Eco is Rs 1.56 lakh.

First, the priests performed special pooja for these two vehicles. Later, the representatives of the respective organisations handed over the vehicle keys to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan, MD Sudarshan, Tirumala DI Subramaniam, NDS Eco Chairman MH Reddy and others participated in this programme.