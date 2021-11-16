27-day Ayodhyakanda Akhanda Parayanam concludes

Tirumala: The 27-day Ayodhyakanda Akhanda Parayana Deeksha concluded on a grand note in Tirumala on Tuesday.



The TTD as part of its mission to combat Covid 19 virus, seeking divine intervention, has been conducting many Parayana Yaganams (mass chanting of slokas) for the past one-and-a-half years. In this regard, the TTD has successfully completed Akhanda Sundarakanda, Akhanda Balakanda Parayanams and the latest one in the series of Paryanams is Ayodhyakanda.

This fete took place at Vasantha Mandapam where the scholars recited 4,308 shlokas from 119 sargas of Ayodhya Kanda in 27 days. On the other hand, Ritwiks performed Japa, Tapa, Homam at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham at Tirumala during these days. On Tuesday, a total of 274 shlokas from 111th - 119th sargas were recited to complete the Akhanda Parayanam. Simultaneously, 16 Ritwiks performed Sri Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya Sameta Sri Ramachandra Mula Mantra Japa-Tarpana-Homam at Dharmagiri TTD Veda Patasala.

Trikala Pooja, Vedaparayanam and Prabhanda Goshti (chanting of Tamil Pasurams were also held as part of the concluding ceremony before Poornahuthi, marking the end of the 27-day long mass chanting of Ramayana slokas. Temple OSD P Seshadri and others were also present.