28,412 students to take SSC exams in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: SSC examinations will be held for the first time in the new district limits in April this year. District Revenue Officer (DRO) M Srinivasa Rao held a preparatory meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday with the officials concerned. He said that at 152 examination centres in Tirupati district, 28,412 candidates will appear for examinations to be held from April 3 to 18.

Another 1,382 candidates of Open school society SSC public examinations and 2,497 students of Intermediate will also attend the examinations. These will be held at seven centres for SSC and 11 centres for Intermediate students. the examinations for regular candidates will be held from 9.30 to 12.45 while for Open school students from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The DRO asked the officials to make all arrangements to conduct the examination in a foolproof manner. The question papers will be stored at the strongroom located at SVU campus school from March 19 for which adequate security has to be provided. Police protection at the examination centres and setting up of six flying squads has to be completed.

Students possessing hall tickets will be allowed in APSRTC buses for free travel to exam centre. DEO Dr V Sekhar, assistant examinations commissioner Ananda Reddy, Additional municipal commissioner Sunitha, motor vehicle inspector Subramanyam, Treasury officer Prasad and others attended the meeting.



