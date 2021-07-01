3-day mega grounding mela begins in Chittoor district

Tirupati: The three-day grounding mela for construction of houses under the state government's ambitious 'House for all Poor' programme began amidst pomp and gaiety in Chittoor district on Thursday. The MLAs, MPs and officials joined in the foundation stone laying ceremony performed by the beneficiaries in more than 50 places in the district.

In Punganur, Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy along with his son MP Mithun Reddy participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony in Raganipalle where house sites were allotted for the homeless poor living in Punganur town for construction of houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy said that the 'Mega grounding mela' which is being held statewide for three days to give impetus to the construction of houses fulfilling the long cherished dream of hundreds of thousands of poor to have their homes.

In Chittoor district, the minister said on the first 22,078 houses were grounded while a total of 63,836 houses were to be grounded during the three-day mela from July 1 to 4.

Chittoor MP Reddappa, collector M Harinarayanan, joint collector (Housing) Venkateswarlu, Madanapalli sub-collector M Jahnavi, Punganu Municipal Commissioner K L Varma and others participated.

Chandragiri MLA and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy who participated in the 'Grounding mela' held for construction of houses in Thondavada (Kotha

Chanambatla) Jaganna Colony termed the massive housing programme taken up under Navaratnalu in the state as 'historic' and added that as many as 6,681 houses against about 25,000 house sites allotted in Chandragiri constituency will be grounded in the 3-day mela. He also participated in the foundation stone laying in Jaganna Colonies in Ithepalli, Durgasamudram, Kothuru and Ramapuram in Chandragiri constituency.

In Srikalahasthi, MLA B Madhusudhana Reddy participated in the grounding mela held in two Jaganna colonies coming up at Thottabedu and Urnduru where the house sites were allotted to the homeless poor living in Srikalahasthi town. Tirupati Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha directed the officials to accelerate the construction of the houses in Jaganna Colonies.

Girisha along with officials participated in the grounding mela in Chindepalli village where foundation stone laying ceremony was held by 1,300 beneficiaries for construction of houses on Thursday.