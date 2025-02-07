Live
Just In
3 inter-state burglars held, gold worth Rs 30L recovered
Tirupati: Tirupati crime police arrested three inter-State burglars involved in house breaking and chain snaching.Speaking to the media here on...
Speaking to the media here on Thursday, SP V Harshavardhan Raju said the three burglars, involved in the case, were identified as Krishna and his brother Sharat and Venu Gopal. The trio adicted to vices, formed a gang and took up various crimes for their easy life and luxuries. Three others, Ravi, Ganesh and Prashanth, also joined them in crimes. They identify women, who stay alone in houses, target them and loot valuables from the houses.
On December 20, 2024, the trio targetted a woman, who was alone in the house. Posing as municipal corporation workers, they told her that they came to inspect water line (taps) and also toilets, and UDS.
The woman believed them and allowed them to the backyard of the house.
Meanwhile, the other three members of the gang entered the house, broke almirah and took away the valuables. Later, along with the fake municipal employees, they escaped from there.
Immediately after the incident, the woman complained to the police. Tirupati CCS police registered a case.
The crime police party spotted the three near Tirupati - Cherlopalli bypass and nabbed them on Wednesday.