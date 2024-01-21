30 lakh funds to each panchayat: Mohit Reddy

Tirupati: Planning to explain welfare schemes and development programmes launched by the State government to people with Pallebata programme, TUDA chairman and Chandragiri YSRCP MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy reviewed with Yarravari Palem mandal leaders and activists at Velugu office and Chinnagottigallu mandal party leaders and party people at MPDO office on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Mohit Reddy claimed that villages in Chandragiri constituency are progressing like no other constituency. He said that people achieved economic progress with welfare funds during YSRCP government tenure, adding that there has been unprecedented development in the constituency.

Mohit Reddy said that till now Rs 4 crore of TUDA funds have been allotted to panchayats for development. Informing that there are 12 panchayats under Yarravaripalem mandal and 13 under Chinnagottigallu mandal, he said that Rs 30 lakh will be allocated to each Panchayat in the first phase for surplus works.

MPPs, sarpanches, MPTCs, party leaders and others participated in this programme.