500 cusecs water from Tungabhadra dam released to Anantapur

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: The Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka is teeming with water due to inflows caused by heavy rains. So, the Tungabhadra Board released water to High-level canal just a week ago.

According to HLC SE Rajasekhar, 500 cusecs of water has been released by the board. The board has been requested to increase release of water up to 1,000 cusecs. Rajasekhar stated that there was scope for release of water up to 2,000 cusecs.

The Tungabhadra reservoir registered inflows of 25,000 cusecs on Friday. Already 600 cusecs of water has been received at Kanekal point. The water in turn is flowing towards mid-Pennar and PABR dam. Already 2.447 TMC reached PABR and 0.285 TMC of water reached MPR dam.