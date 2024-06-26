6 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel arrested six smugglers and seized 15 red sanders logs, 2 cars and 2 motorcycles from them at Mallepadu in YSR district on Tuesday.

Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raju Task Force SP P Srinivas instructed DSP Chechu Babu to form special teams to nab the red sanders smugglers. Under the guidance of the DSP, RSI Muralidhar Reddy and his team started combing near Mallepalli forest area.

During combing, they found that near Autonagar some smugglers were loading red sanders logs in two vehicles. By seeing the task force personnel, the smugglers tried to escape by leaving the vehicle. But the police managed to nab six of them while others escaped.

The arrested were identified as Yathagiri Hari (42) and Koppili Sudhakar Reddy (29) from Kadapa, Prabhu (30), Ramesh (31), Ravi (34) and Ayyappan Muniyan (29) from Thiruvannamalai.

Along with the logs, the police seized two cars and two motorcycles from them. A case was registered and investigation is on.