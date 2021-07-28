8.5 cr sewage treatment plant inaugurated at Sri City

Tirupati: The secretary of Environment, Forest, Science and Technology of AP government G Vijay Kumar inaugurated the newly commissioned sewage treatment plant (STP) of 2 MLD capacity in Sri City on Tuesday.

It was spread in an area of 2.5 acres at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC). The state-of-the-art facility was built at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore.

During his visit to Sri City, Vijay Kumar was received by MD Ravindra Sannareddy who gave him a brief presentation on the unique features of the integrated business city. The MD said that they have been looking for the observations and suggestions of the visiting dignitary to progress further towards carbon neutral status.

Later the secretary had a meeting with the senior managers of the industrial units in which there was an interactive discussion on pollution, environment, green initiatives, CSR etc. Terming Sri City as 'Green City, he said, "I am sure, with its active sustainability initiatives Sri City will soon emerge as a 'model' for other industrial parks in the State."

Mentioning that the State government has created a corporation for environment monitoring and an online monitoring system for waste management with appropriate standard operating procedures (SOPs), he called upon all industrial units to strictly follow the stipulated procedures. He advised the industrial units to set up skill development centres in their vicinity for training the local youth and make them 'Industry-ready'.

Sri City Foundation president Ramesh Subramaniam, president (operations) Satish Kamat and others were present. The secretary went around the industrial park and visited the production units of Rockworth and Everton Tea.