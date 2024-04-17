9-day Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavam to begin today

Tirupati: The TTD has made extensive arrangements for grand annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR district from April 17 to 25.

The temple is also popularly known as Ekasila Nagaram as the presiding deities were carved out on a single stone. Among the elaborate arrangements are separate queue lines, cool shelters, colourful rangolis, cool paintings, shining flower and electrical decorations.

There will be daily Vahana Sevas both in the morning and in the evening, cultural programmes by artistes of Annamacharya Project, Bhajans, Kolatams and spiritual-cum-devotional discourses by HDPP.

Following are details of daily Vahana Sevas and other events of the nine-day festivities at Vontimitta temple: Dhwajarohanam will be conducted in Mithuna Lagna on April 17 and there will be Sesha Vahana Seva in the evening.

The Lord will give darshan to devotees in Venugopala Alankaram on April 18 and will ride on Hamsa Vahanam in the evening.

The Lord’s Alankaram on April 19 is Vatapatra Sai and he will ride on Simha Vahanam in the evening. On April 20, the Lord will be decorated in Navneeta Krishna Alankaram and he will be taken out in a procession on Hanumanta Vahanam. The Lord will give darshan to devotees in Mohini Alankaram on April 21 and ride on Garuda Vahanam in the evening.

The Lord will be decorated in Shiva Dhanurbhanga Alankaram on April 22 and Sri Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam will be performed. The Lord will also ride on Gaja Vahanam.

Grand Rathosavam will be organised on April 23. The presiding deity will give darshan in Kaliya Mardhana Alankaram on April 24 and he will ride on Aswa Vahanam. Chakra Snanam will be held on April 25 and Dhwajavarohanam will be conducted to mark the conclusion of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam.

Pushpa Yagam will be conducted in the evening

on April 26.