A flurry of activities in the run-up to Assembly election

Anantapur: With less than a year for the Assembly elections, a flurry of political activity is being witnessed among all political parties in all the constituencies across the district.

In the TDP camp, some changes regarding candidates are likely.

According to reliable sources, TDP ex-MLA of Dharmavaram constituency Gonuguntla Suryanarayana, otherwise called as Varadapuram Suri, is returning to his parent party, TDP. Soon after his debacle in 2019 elections, he resigned from TDP and joined BJP.

According to reliable sources, TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu had spoken with Varadapuram Suri over phone and invited him to return to the party.

Varadapuram Suri has carved out a name for himself and is a popular figure. The commission’s and omissions of Kethi Reddy, ruling party MLA will be an added advantage to Suri. By the end of the year, Suri is expected to return to TDP.

After Suri’s exit from TDP, Raptadu ex-MLA and ex-Minister Paritala Sunitha entered into Dharmavaram scene and engineered her son Paritala Sriram’s appointment as Dharmavaram constituency in-charge to facilitate his automatic nomination as the party candidate in 2024. This will soon come as a shock to Sriram as he had been nurturing the constituency with the confidence of his nomination. Sunitha tried in vain for her son’s nomination in 2019 itself.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that TDP ex-MLA Prabhakar Choudhury is unlikely to be renominated for Anantapur Assembly constituency as the Assembly seat may be allotted to Jana Sena Party under the alliance arrangement. If that happens, JSP candidate DC Varun will be fielded in place of Choudhury.

In YSRCP, sitting MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy may not contest and in his place ex-MLA Gurunath Reddy is likely to contest in 2024. He recently met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and reportedly extracted an assurance in this regard.

In Dharmavaram constituency, sitting MLA Kethi Reddy is also likely to be changed. So Anantapuram and Dharmavaram will experience change in candidates.

In YSRCP Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah will be renominated while Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav is unlikely to be renominated due to his naked video viral controversy.

A clear picture will emerge on the overall political scenario by the end of the year.