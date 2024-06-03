Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam concludes with Purnahuti

Tirumala: Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam concluded with Purnahuti at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham on Sunday evening.

The utsava deities of Sri Bhu Sameta Srivaru, Rukmini Sameta Sri Krishna and Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya Sameta Sri Rama were seated and the Vedic scholars led by Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani rendered 2,823 Slokas from Sundarakanda in an eloquent manner.

Devotees also participated with enthusiasm and recited Slokas from 68 chapters.

Earlier, the Annamacharya artistes rendered the song Sri Hanuman Jaya Hanuman Bhajan at the beginning of the programme.

The grand event concluded with Purnahuti in the evening.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, SV Vedic University VC Ranisadasivamurty, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, health officer Dr Sridevi and others were present.