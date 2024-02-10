Albendazole tablets given to children on Deworming Day

Tirupati / Chittoor: National Deworming Day – 2024 (NDD), one of the largest public health programmes reaching a large number of school and college children, was observed on Friday in both Tirupati and Chittoor districts. The objective of the programme was to make every child in the country worm free.

In Tirupati, Collector Dr G Lakshmisha took part in the programme at MGM High School and distributed Albendazole 400 gm tablets to students, while in Chittoor DM&HO Dr Prabhavati Devi participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Lakshmisha said that children should need good health apart from education and this particular programme was aimed in that direction. As the intestinal worms cause infections which can lead to anaemia, malnutrition among other diseases affecting the physical mental growth of children. This will lead to anaemia, malnourishment, fatigue, stomach pain, diarrhoea and pose a serious threat to children’s health.

NDD will help children to get rid of such infections. Under this programme children will be given one full tablet of Albendazole chewable tablet 400 grams for 2-19 years of age and half tablet (200 grams) for children having 1-2 years of age which should be taken after lunch.

On the whole, in Tirupati district 4,79,087 children will be covered under the programme by PHC medical officers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will distribute tablets to children. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, district programme officer Padmavathi and others took part.

In Chittoor district, 3,63,556 children will be covered, said DM&HO Dr Prabhavathi Devi. She said that several programmes are being implemented by the government for the healthy future of children. The Albendazole tablets should not be taken with an empty stomach and only after lunch they need to be taken. DEO C Vijayendra Rao, Dr Sirisha, municipal health officer Dr Lokesh, MEO Selvaraj and others were present.