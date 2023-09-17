All set for Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, Ankurarpana to be held today

Tirumala temple is all set for Salakatla Brahmotsavams to be inaugurated today, September 17 with Ankurarpana followed by Dwajarohanam ceremony tomorrow. The Tirumala hill is adorned with electric lights, creating a mesmerizing ambiance while the Chief Minister will present silk clothes to the presiding deity on behalf of the state government.

The Brahmotsavam will be celebrated amidst tight security, with 4,000 policemen ensuring the safety of the devotees. The decorations, including floral arrangements, add to the special beauty of the event.



The Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Salakatla Brahmotsavam, along with the Navratri Brahmotsavam, will be held by TTD from the 18th to the 26th of this month. On the 18th, CM Jagan will offer silk clothes on behalf of the state government, and the seed offering ceremony for the Brahmotsavam will take place. Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Malayappa Swami will travel through the streets of Tirumala Mada twice a day on the 18th, blessing the devotees. Strict security arrangements have been made for the Brahmotsavam, and the entire Tirumala temple has been adorned with decorative lights.



TTD EO Dharma Reddy is closely monitoring the arrangements for the Brahmotsavam and conducting extensive inspections and requested the cooperation of devotees in the gallery during the Garuda Vahana Seva. He also assured that all arrangements for the Salakatla Brahmotsavam have been completed.