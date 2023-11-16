Anantapur: Call to prevent child marriages

Anantapur : District Collector M Gautami has called upon the stakeholders in child development to work for the comprehensive children development. Participating in the International Children Day and National Child Adoption Day programme here on Wednesday, Gautami spoke the devastating consequences of child marriages, stressing that girls up to the age of 18 years should go to schools. She advised the officials concerned to educate people against child marriages, during their field visits and asked the members of women groups to discuss the issue during their meetings. She instructed the officials to register bind over cases against those, who encourage child marriages, and gave a call to all to stop child marriages.

The Collector invited childless couples to come forward for adopting children from Sishu Vihar. She released a poster on child adoption on this occasion.

The Collector presented prizes to the school children, who won in several competitions and also to the children, whose haemoglobin levels have increased due to regular consumption of nutritious food served in residential schools.

ICDS Project Director BN Sridevi, Guntakal RDO V Srinuvasulu Reddy, DRDA PD Narasimha Reddy, in-charge child protection officer Venkateshwara, Sishu Gruha manager Deepthi, BC welfare officer Kushbu Kotari, DEO Nagaraj and physically handicapped welfare AD Rasool and others participated.