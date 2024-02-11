Anantapur: Young lawyers must have professional integrity says SC Judge Ahsanuddin

Anantapur : Supreme Court judge Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah dwelling on the topic ‘Importance of ethics in legal profession’ observed that legal profession should be pursued with high level of integrity. The judges and advocates have an equal role and responsibility in delivering justice to the clients concerned. The two are like the two sides of the same coin and therefore have a crucial and equal role to play, he added.

Judges from Supreme Court and High Court participated as chief guests and guests of honor at the workshop held for young advocates at JNTUA NTR Auditorium here on Saturday.

Justice Amanullah stated that moral values should be the hall mark of legal profession, particularly the lawyers. He said there are no short cuts to rise to the top. It takes a long journey in the profession to reach a stage of recognition.

Supreme Court judge Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra said all are equal before law and with the same attitude one should pursue his career. Advocate should be able to convince judge in four or five minutes on the seriousness and integrity of the case. ‘Modern lawyers are adopting cut, copy and paste method. This will not help them in the long run,’ he stated.

Supreme Court judge Justice SVN Bhatti said advocates should play a crucial role in nation building while ensuring the equality of all before law. He suggested young advocates to study the judgements delivered by Supreme Court and High Courts judges.

District Collector M Gautami felicitated all the judges of Supreme Court and High Court and presented mementos on the occasion.